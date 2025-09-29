Previous
Meet the Wolf Creek Cherokee Drummers by allie912
Photo 5653

Meet the Wolf Creek Cherokee Drummers

Our pastor is a member of a Cherokee tribe. She invited this drumming group from the Wolf Creek Cherokee tribe, a group that has always resided in Virginia, to participate in this morning’s worship service. It added a unique perspective to worship.
29th September 2025 29th Sep 25

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1548% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diane ace
That must have been wonderful!
September 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact