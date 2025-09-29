Sign up
Photo 5653
Meet the Wolf Creek Cherokee Drummers
Our pastor is a member of a Cherokee tribe. She invited this drumming group from the Wolf Creek Cherokee tribe, a group that has always resided in Virginia, to participate in this morning’s worship service. It added a unique perspective to worship.
29th September 2025
29th Sep 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
cherokee
Diane
ace
That must have been wonderful!
September 29th, 2025
