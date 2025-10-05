Sign up
Previous
Photo 5659
Finally!
This is the cone flower or echinacea that grew all summer from a clipping that Ellen gave me. It was a long time growing,but worth the wait.
5th October 2025
5th Oct 25
0
1
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
flower
