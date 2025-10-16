Sign up
Photo 5670
It Continues to Grow
The nights are getting cooler so it is time to bring John’s money plant inside. The challenge is that it has grown so tall it has become a floor plant not a window sill plant.
16th October 2025
16th Oct 25
Allison Williams
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Kate A 🇦🇺
I hope the money is flowing
October 16th, 2025
Diane
Wow--pretty plant.
October 16th, 2025
