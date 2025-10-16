Previous
It Continues to Grow by allie912
Photo 5670

It Continues to Grow

The nights are getting cooler so it is time to bring John’s money plant inside. The challenge is that it has grown so tall it has become a floor plant not a window sill plant.

16th October 2025 16th Oct 25

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1553% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
I hope the money is flowing
October 16th, 2025  
Diane ace
Wow--pretty plant.
October 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact