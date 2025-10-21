Previous
Curliques by allie912
Photo 5675

Curliques

Isn’t Nature creative?
21st October 2025 21st Oct 25

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
I like the little ones popping up along the curved edge
October 21st, 2025  
