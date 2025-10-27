Previous
Just Wait by allie912
Photo 5680

Just Wait

This ginkgo will soon be displaying its bright Fall coloring before it does its amazing one day dump. Until then, I’ll enjoy the anticipation.
27th October 2025 27th Oct 25

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details

