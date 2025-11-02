Sign up
Photo 5686
A Question About This
Okay, let’s see if I got this right. This is a cautionary tale wherein the guy jumped on his bike, complete with a safety helmet, but it didn’t save him. Or, as a skeleton he was careful to wear a safety helmet to , what? Keep him safe?
2nd November 2025
2nd Nov 25
0
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
11468
photos
15
followers
28
following
1557% complete
Tags
skeleton
,
bike
