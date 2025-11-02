Previous
A Question About This by allie912
Photo 5686

A Question About This

Okay, let’s see if I got this right. This is a cautionary tale wherein the guy jumped on his bike, complete with a safety helmet, but it didn’t save him. Or, as a skeleton he was careful to wear a safety helmet to , what? Keep him safe?
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1557% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact