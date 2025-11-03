Previous
The Striped Variety of Pumpkins by allie912
Photo 5687

The Striped Variety of Pumpkins

Can I say I spotted these on my walk, even though there are no spots?
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1558% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact