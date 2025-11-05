Previous
A Friend Came By by allie912
A Friend Came By

It was so nice to see my friend and former library colleague Barbara this afternoon. We had so much catching up to do, I forgot to take a picture. Instead, here is a reminder of the pleasure of enjoying a cup of tea with a dear friend.
