Sun and Shadow by allie912
Photo 5692

Sun and Shadow

First I thought the leaves had only turned on the left half of the tree. Then I realized it was the way the sun fell on the leaves that lightened some and left others in shade.
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
