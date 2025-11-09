Previous
I Just Washed My Hair … by allie912
Photo 5693

I Just Washed My Hair …

and can’t do a thing with it.
Have you ever seen this frizzle on the center of a cone flower? It seems most unusual to me.
9th November 2025 9th Nov 25

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1559% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact