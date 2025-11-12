Sign up
Photo 5696
Finally…
The ginkgo on our block is finally taking the hint and changing from deep green to chartreuse on its way to flaming gold. I'll keep you posted.
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Views
2
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
11th November 2025 6:54pm
Tags
ginkgo
