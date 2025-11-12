Previous
The ginkgo on our block is finally taking the hint and changing from deep green to chartreuse on its way to flaming gold. I’ll keep you posted.
12th November 2025 12th Nov 25

Allison Williams

Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
