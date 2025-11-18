Sign up
Photo 5702
Lost and Found in the Garden
I did not have to do any excavating to discover this wee broken pitcher, but I do wonder who was having tea in the garden.
18th November 2025
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
pitcher
