Knock Out Roses
Photo 5704

Knock Out Roses

A big part of the community landscaping are “knock-out” roses. They seem to bloom almost all year and add a pretty accent to the front lawn.
20th November 2025

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
