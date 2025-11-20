Sign up
Photo 5704
Knock Out Roses
A big part of the community landscaping are “knock-out” roses. They seem to bloom almost all year and add a pretty accent to the front lawn.
20th November 2025
20th Nov 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
19th November 2025 7:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
roses
