But Is It Art? by allie912
But Is It Art?

A new little library in the neighborhood. It made me want to go home and make something fun to share.
28th November 2025 28th Nov 25

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Diane ace
I don't know if it's art, but it made me smile.
November 28th, 2025  
