Previous
Photo 5712
But Is It Art?
A new little library in the neighborhood. It made me want to go home and make something fun to share.
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
1
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
11520
photos
14
followers
28
following
1564% complete
5705
5706
5707
5708
5709
5710
5711
5712
Latest from all albums
5709
5805
5710
5806
5807
5711
5712
5808
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
27th November 2025 6:25pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
library
,
art
Diane
ace
I don't know if it's art, but it made me smile.
November 28th, 2025
