Each in It's Own Time by allie912
Photo 5722

Each in It’s Own Time

The American Elm on the left has lost all its leaves in the natural order of things. The oak on the right retains its dead leaves and drops them on its own schedule throughout the winter.
8th December 2025

Allison Williams

