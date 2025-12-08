Sign up
Photo 5722
Each in It’s Own Time
The American Elm on the left has lost all its leaves in the natural order of things. The oak on the right retains its dead leaves and drops them on its own schedule throughout the winter.
8th December 2025
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Views
2
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
7th December 2025 5:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
oak
,
elm
