Christmas Once Removed
Christmas Once Removed

Although I have plenty of Christmas decorations, I do not put up a tree, so it was fun to look out my bedroom window to see that my across-the-alley neighbor had already decorated theirs. I get the fun without the effort.
Allison Williams

Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
