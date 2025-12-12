Sign up
Previous
Photo 5733
Christmas Once Removed
Although I have plenty of Christmas decorations, I do not put up a tree, so it was fun to look out my bedroom window to see that my across-the-alley neighbor had already decorated theirs. I get the fun without the effort.
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
0
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
11562
photos
14
followers
28
following
1570% complete
View this month »
5726
5727
5728
5729
5730
5731
5732
5733
Latest from all albums
5826
5730
5827
5731
5828
5732
5733
5829
Tags
tree
,
christmas
