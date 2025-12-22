The Fourth Sunday of Advent

“The Fourth Sunday of Advent brings us to the heart of the season’s mystery: love made visible. As the final candle is lit, the Advent wreath glows with fullness, pointing unmistakably toward the coming of Christ. This fourth candle, often called the Candle of Love, reminds us that the Incarnation is not an abstract idea or distant doctrine—it is love taking flesh.

God’s love is not sentimental or passive. It is deliberate, sacrificial, and world-changing. The birth of Jesus is the ultimate expression of this love: God choosing closeness over distance, vulnerability over power, and mercy over judgment. Christ is born not because the world deserved Him, but because love could not stay away.”