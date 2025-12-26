Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5740
A Very Special Candy Cane
I don’t usually post selfies, but I wanted to share my holiday jewelry — a candy cane created by Henry, arriving from Florida, just in time for Christmas!
26th December 2025
26th Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
11576
photos
14
followers
28
following
1572% complete
View this month »
5733
5734
5735
5736
5737
5738
5739
5740
Latest from all albums
5833
5737
5738
5834
5739
5835
5836
5740
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
WhatintheWorld
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
selfie
,
“candy
,
cane”
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close