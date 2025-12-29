Sign up
Previous
Photo 5743
Hopes and wishes for the New Year
The school that meets in our church had a lovely display for the Advent season and the year ahead. Look at the heartfelt wishes tacked on the wall, written by students and faculty alike.
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
1
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
11582
photos
14
followers
28
following
1573% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
28th December 2025 7:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wpc
Diane
ace
Nice to post these affirmative comments. I like your collage.
December 29th, 2025
