Photo 5743

Hopes and wishes for the New Year

The school that meets in our church had a lovely display for the Advent season and the year ahead. Look at the heartfelt wishes tacked on the wall, written by students and faculty alike.
29th December 2025

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Diane ace
Nice to post these affirmative comments. I like your collage.
December 29th, 2025  
