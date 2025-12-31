Sign up
Previous
Photo 5745
Supper in the Round
These are potato patties, fried eggs, sliced tomyoes and red grapes, everything round. The opposite of a square meal.
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Views
1
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad (10th generation)
Taken
28th December 2025 7:13pm
Tags
meal
