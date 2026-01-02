Sign up
Photo 5747
Good Luck for the New Year
This is the ritual Southern meal for good luck. Not being a Southerner by birth, I replaced hog jowls with bacon and romaine lettuce for collard greens. The black-eyed peas and corn bread and rice remain.
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
