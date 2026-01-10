Previous
The Camera Lies … Or Does It? by allie912
The Camera Lies … Or Does It?

It was overcast with a sullen sun hidden behind clouds. The image recorded by the camera looks nothing like the sky I witnessed, but maybe it captured the truth and I only saw a pale copy.
Allison Williams

Photo Details

