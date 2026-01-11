Previous
Bright Lights Next Door by allie912
Photo 5756

Bright Lights Next Door

It rained steadily all day. Finally at dusk it stopped, and I stepped outside to look for a picture. This is not much, but I did like the slivers of colored lights from my neighbor’s yard.
11th January 2026 11th Jan 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1576% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact