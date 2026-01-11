Sign up
Previous
Photo 5756
Bright Lights Next Door
It rained steadily all day. Finally at dusk it stopped, and I stepped outside to look for a picture. This is not much, but I did like the slivers of colored lights from my neighbor’s yard.
11th January 2026
11th Jan 26
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Views
2
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad (10th generation)
Taken
10th January 2026 5:11pm
Tags
light
,
fence
