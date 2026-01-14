Previous
On the Wall by allie912
Photo 5759

On the Wall

This display at the restaurant was made of segments of wood protected with lacquer. I saw no signs or explanation so I guess I’ll have to go back to get “the rest of the story”.
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1577% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact