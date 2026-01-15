Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5760
Chihuly or Not Chihuly?
Also on display at Mosaic, looking similar to pieces at VMFA made by Chihuly. Doesn’t seem likely, but you never know.
15th January 2026
15th Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
11616
photos
14
followers
28
following
1578% complete
View this month »
5753
5754
5755
5756
5757
5758
5759
5760
Latest from all albums
5757
5853
5854
5758
5759
5855
5856
5760
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
WhatintheWorld
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glass
,
chihuly
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close