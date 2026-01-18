Previous
A Great Day for Virginia by allie912
A Great Day for Virginia

I recorded the inauguration of our 75th governor and watched after my museum visit. What a wonderful occasion, to see the swearing in of our first woman governor and hear her words of unity .
18th January 2026

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
