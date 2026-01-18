Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5763
A Great Day for Virginia
I recorded the inauguration of our 75th governor and watched after my museum visit. What a wonderful occasion, to see the swearing in of our first woman governor and hear her words of unity .
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
11622
photos
14
followers
28
following
1578% complete
View this month »
5756
5757
5758
5759
5760
5761
5762
5763
Latest from all albums
5856
5760
5761
5857
5762
5858
5763
5859
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
17th January 2026 5:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
governor
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close