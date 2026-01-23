Previous
Preparing for the Big Storm by allie912
Preparing for the Big Storm

This gentleman was gift wrapping his boxwood in burlap to protect them from this coming weekend’s snow and ice. He told me as the bushes grow he has to keep adding more burlap. Made me think of kids outgrowing their shoes.
Allison Williams

Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
