Photo 5771
As Promised
An evening of snow followed by a night of sleet , turning into a day of freezing rain. Meanwhile I stayed indoors all cozy and warm.
26th January 2026
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
snow
Aimee Ann
Still smiling
January 25th, 2026
