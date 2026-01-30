Previous
Same as Yesterday by allie912
Same as Yesterday

Still cold. Stayed indoors. John’s nurse didn’t even come.
30th January 2026 30th Jan 26

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
