Photo 5781
Back into Civilization
My first trip to the outside world. The parking lot was filled! I guess everyone is a little bit stir crazy!
5th February 2026
5th Feb 26
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
snow
