Snow on Top of Ice

Yesterday’s ’dusting” of snow left us with about 4 inches. (The same storm hit the North Shore of Boston where my daughter lives, with over a foot of the white stuff) The sidewalks on the south side of the condos melted by this morning. On the north side, however, it was a different story with snow still covering everything throughout the very frigid day.

This is a picture of my patio where the sun did not shine. You see the prints of the birds who were trying to pick up the peanuts I threw down for them. What I didn’t realize was happening was that the nuts sank through the fluffy snow down to the ice which still coated the patio and which made it impossible for me to go out and sweep away the snow,

Tomorrow is expected to be even colder. I hope the birds have an alternative plan.