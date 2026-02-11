Sign up
Photo 5787
Under the Ice and Snow
Took my first walk in 2 weeks,having been housebound by ice and below freezing temperatures. We reached 58 with sun this afternoon. What a treat to be out and see signs that the world is heading toward Spring.
11th February 2026
11th Feb 26
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
hyacinths
