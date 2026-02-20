Previous
Reduced Packaging by allie912
Photo 5796

Reduced Packaging

I know Amazon is trying to be environmentally conscious, but this is the first time I received an item with no box or wrapping and just an address label slapped on.
20th February 2026

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
