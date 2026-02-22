Sign up
Photo 5798
Birthday Bouquets
A few of the floral arrangements from VMHC and Garden Club of Virginia. I chose the most patriotic ones to share.
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
21st February 2026 8:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
vmhc
