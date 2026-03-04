Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5808
Second Week of Lent
Each Sunday one less candle to light. And don’t forget — this Sunday Daylight Savings Time begins.
4th March 2026
4th Mar 26
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
11712
photos
12
followers
27
following
1591% complete
View this month »
5801
5802
5803
5804
5805
5806
5807
5808
Latest from all albums
5901
5805
5902
5806
5903
5807
5904
5808
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad (10th generation)
Taken
1st March 2026 10:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wpc
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close