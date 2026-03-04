Previous
Second Week of Lent by allie912
Second Week of Lent

Each Sunday one less candle to light. And don’t forget — this Sunday Daylight Savings Time begins.
Allison Williams

Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
