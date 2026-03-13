Previous
Big Change Coming by allie912
Photo 5817

Big Change Coming

Yesterday a record high for March in the mid 80’s and consequently a bad night for sleeping. Then this morning a very visible storm system pushed through and the temperature dropped in the blink of an eye to 34.
