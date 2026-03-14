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Previous
Photo 5818
Cascading blooms
The blooms on this bush are the first sign of Spring on the patio. And I always forget the name of the bush.
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Allison Williams
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@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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