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In the Spirit by allie912
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In the Spirit

And I’m not referring to the Holy Spirit! Richmond really celebrates St. Patrick’s Day, starting the weekend before.
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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