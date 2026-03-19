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In the Pink by allie912
Photo 5823

In the Pink

Sweet William, Pink or Dianthus — different names for the same perky plant. This particular pot is in a holding pattern at the pool til Bernard determines the right moment.
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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