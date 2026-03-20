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Folk Art at VMHC by allie912
Photo 5824

Folk Art at VMHC

This wall of unique images is part of a permanent exhibit at VMHC. It really speaks to me.
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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Louise & Ken ace
I love the folk art I brought back from Canada! It has so much charm; I hear you!
March 20th, 2026  
Diane ace
Folk art really appeals to me, too.
March 20th, 2026  
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