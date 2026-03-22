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Photo 5826
Spring Leaves
It is not just flowers that add beauty to a Spring day. These new leaves are a wonderful accent to the bush.
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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Allison Williams
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@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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