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Spring Leaves by allie912
Photo 5826

Spring Leaves

It is not just flowers that add beauty to a Spring day. These new leaves are a wonderful accent to the bush.
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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