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An Organic Garage by allie912
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An Organic Garage

Who needs a roof when you can be surrounded by all kinds of greens?
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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Dorothy ace
I do, for snow, rain, heat and cold! Love the Mini!
March 24th, 2026  
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