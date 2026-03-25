Stag Horn Fern

Bernard has three of these unusual ferns at the pool. Stag horn ferns (Platycerium) are unique, epiphytic ferns known for their antler-like fronds that grow on trees in their native tropical habitats, not in soil. They are popular houseplants, grown mounted on boards or in baskets, and require bright, indirect light, high humidity, and infrequent but thorough watering, allowing them to dry out between waterings to prevent root rot. Their two types of fronds—sterile "shield" fronds that clasp the support and fertile "antler" fronds that hang down—collect debris for nutrients.