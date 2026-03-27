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Early Azalea by allie912
Photo 5831

Early Azalea

You can find practically any flowering plant at what I jokingly call the Mount Vernon Botanical Garden.
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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