Previous
There is a Certain Truth to This by allie912
Photo 5832

There is a Certain Truth to This

Saving freedom is apparently an antique concept.
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1597% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
freedom according to the USA constitution , not the constitution invented by Trump !
March 27th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact