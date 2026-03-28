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Previous
Photo 5832
There is a Certain Truth to This
Saving freedom is apparently an antique concept.
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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Phil Howcroft
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freedom according to the USA constitution , not the constitution invented by Trump !
March 27th, 2026
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