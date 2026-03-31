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A Very Strange Story by allie912
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A Very Strange Story

I was in the bathroom last night measuring John’s medicine when suddenly there was a loud boom. I was startled and looked around to see what had happened. It wasn’t clear, but then I saw thick shards of glass on the floor. Where had they come from? I still didn’t know, but I began to sweep them up. Then I figured it out. For some unexplained reason the digital bathroom scale tucked under the storage cabinet had exploded. I don’t know why or how, but the evidence was all over the bathroom floor,.and as I was sweeping up the glass, I came upon this one almost perfect heart which I saved.
I told you it was a very strange story
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Allison Williams

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@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow unexpected!
March 31st, 2026  
Diane ace
That is weird! I like the heart, though.
March 31st, 2026  
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