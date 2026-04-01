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Volunteers by allie912
Photo 5836

Volunteers

Last summer this planter was filled with petunias. In a few weeks I intended to plant some new flowers, but look what popped up all on their own. These are phlox and I’m guessing a low flying bird must have initiated their sprouting
1st April 2026 1st Apr 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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