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Twins by allie912
Photo 5842

Twins

In the laundry room to collect my clothes from the dryer, I discovered my double was also waiting. I didn’t hang around to see who it was, but it’s fun to imagine.


7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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