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Dealing with Pollen by allie912
Photo 5843

Dealing with Pollen

On my afternoon walk I came upon this neighbor using a watering can to wash her car. Well,
It wasn’t a serious car wash. She just wanted to remove the green haze of pollen which has begun to dust everything.
8th April 2026 8th Apr 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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