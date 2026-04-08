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Previous
Photo 5843
Dealing with Pollen
On my afternoon walk I came upon this neighbor using a watering can to wash her car. Well,
It wasn’t a serious car wash. She just wanted to remove the green haze of pollen which has begun to dust everything.
8th April 2026
8th Apr 26
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Allison Williams
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@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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