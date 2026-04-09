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What’s Your Angle? by allie912
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What’s Your Angle?

The pattern of the shadows on the bridge over the expressway caught my eye.
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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